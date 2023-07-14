HUD Seeking Input on Improving Processes and Solutions

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has published a Request for Information in the Federal Register asking the public how the agency can make its programs easier to access and use.

HUD has taken a number of recent actions to streamline and improve its programs and advance the Biden Administration’s priorities to protect renters and boost housing supply. Several efforts were highlighted earlier this week in a White House report to Congress, including streamlined income verification processes in public housing and multifamily programs. HUD’s Request for Information gives the public an opportunity to inform HUD’s plans and actions to further reduce burdens and increase access to its programs going forward.

“The role of government should be to make people's lives better,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “This Request for Information brings us one step closer to achieving true accessibility and making HUD easier to navigate so our help can reach those who need it most.”

HUD is welcoming comments on which application and eligibility forms could be simplified; how to reduce the burden for people with disabilities, people with limited English proficiency, and other vulnerable groups; what data and information should be responsibly shared among federal agencies or with the public; and how artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML) could improve or streamline processes required by HUD.

“Administrative burden–the time and effort spent learning about, applying for, or documenting eligibility for government programs—has a disproportionate impact on marginalized and underserved communities. Reducing those burdens advances equity and furthers HUD’s mission to build inclusive, strong communities,” said David Gonzalez Rice, Policy Advisor in the Office of the Secretary. “Less time spent on paperwork is time families and local communities get back for their own priorities.”

Since most HUD programs are administered by recipients of HUD funds, not by the agency itself, HUD also invites public input on how to reduce the burden on recipients and administrators of HUD funding, such as public housing agencies, non-profit services providers, and owners of housing as well as local, state, territorial, and tribal governments. Commenters may also speak to actions HUD could take to encourage recipients and administrators to simplify their processes.

The comment period will be open for 30 days, through August 12. HUD invites comment from all members of the public, including beneficiaries of HUD programs as well as recipients and administrators such as public housing agencies, states or local governments, Tribes, housing providers, and social service providers. Comments may be submitted electronically through http://www.regulations.gov, or through the methods described in the Request for Information.