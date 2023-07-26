Gabe Rinaldi Joins Cenlar as VP of Enterprise Project Management

Mortgage subservier Cenlar FSB has named Gabe Rinaldi VP of the Enterprise Project Management Office (EPMO). In this position, Rinaldi will lead the EPMO, as well as build a process engineering team that will identify and lead initiatives to enhance end-to-end processes with a focus on delivering excellent service to our clients, and their homeowners.

Rinaldi brings to the role more than 20 years of experience in leading organizations and teams through rapid growth. He has a proven track record of establishing and maturing project management office groups and leading complex mission-critical projects.

“We are excited to welcome Gabe to the Cenlar team,” said Cenlar EVP and COO Rob Lux. “His background in project management is not only impressive, but critical to the company as we continue to modernize mortgage servicing. We are transforming the way mortgages are serviced and Gabe will be a valuable part in driving these efforts.”

Before joining Cenlar, Gabe was VP of Operational Excellence & Transformation at SIRVA BGRS Worldwide, Inc. Gabe held multiple leadership positions at Webster Bank. Most recently, he was SVP of Deposit Operations at the bank. He was also Project Director, Six Sigma Black Belt, and led the Process Excellence PMO at The Hartford.

Rinaldi’s addition marks the latest move by the company, as just last month, the Ewing, New Jersey-based mortgage subservicer named David C. Schneider EVP and CFO, responsible for all financial planning, treasury activities, taxes, insurance, real estate and property management, and vendor relationships. Schneider will also direct the financial reporting required of auditors, regulators, and rating agencies, and work closely with the Enterprise Project Management Office, as a key part of the senior management team working with the Board of Directors in guiding the strategic direction of the company including mergers and acquisitions, and capital and financing efforts.