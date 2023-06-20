Cenlar Names David C. Schneider EVP and CFO

Mortgage loan subservicer Cenlar FSB has named David C. Schneider has joined the company as EVP and CFO, responsible for all financial planning, treasury activities, taxes, insurance, real estate and property management, and vendor relationships. He will also direct the financial reporting required of auditors, regulators, and rating agencies. In addition, David will work closely with the Enterprise Project Management Office, as a key part of the senior management team working with the Board of Directors in guiding the strategic direction of the company including mergers and acquisitions, and capital and financing efforts.

“David Schneider is an accomplished and highly regarded mortgage banking executive with deep financial and mortgage servicing expertise having served in leadership roles in several mortgage companies over the last few decades. He is a great addition to our team and will help shepherd the strategic direction, financial health and well-being of Cenlar,” said Cenlar CEO and President Jim Daras. “I am looking forward to working with David to execute on our business strategy and the continued transformation of Cenlar.”

Over his 35-year career, David has worked in public accounting, consumer banking, and investment banking. He most recently served in executive leadership positions for three mortgage companies, two of which are backed by major private equity firms.

Schneider served as President of CitiMortgage, President of WaMu Home Loans, CEO of Lone Star-backed Vericrest, President of Ditech, and CEO of Blackstone-backed Stearns Lending. From 2008 to 2012, he served as JPMorgan’s National Servicing and Default Operations Executive, responsible for the consolidation of Chase, Bear Stearns, and Washington Mutual’s servicing platforms.

“Cenlar has a very focused team that has devoted their considerable talent and resources to the transformation of the organization,” said Schneider. “I am excited to join their efforts as CFO. Together, we will continue to demonstrate our commitment to providing the very best service to clients and their homeowners.”

Cenlar has been very active in expanding its operations in 2023 through several key recent additions. Back in January, the federally-chartered wholesale bank announced the appointment of Daras as new CEO and President. And just last week, Thomas Donatacci joined Cenlar as its new SVP and Investor Relations Officer.