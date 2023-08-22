Many Homeowners, Renters Moved in 2019 or Later

Moving can be a challenge, financially, physically, and mentally, regardless of whether you own or rent a home. A new study from LendingTree found that the share of recent movers can vary significantly by place, and that renters are more than three times as likely to have recently moved than homeowners.

While inflation and high housing costs can make relocating extremely expensive, there are some that may move more often than others and some that live in the same home for decades, but not everyone can stay in one house that long.

LendingTree analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data to determine the largest and smallest share of homeowners and renters—individually and combined—in the nation’s 50 largest metropolitan areas who moved into their current home in 2019 or later.

Key Findings:

The Austin, Texas, Dallas, and Las Vegas metros have the largest share of recent movers. In these metros, an average of 36.18% of homeowners and renters reported moving into their current homes in 2019 or later. Conversely, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, NY, and New York City have the smallest share of homeowners and renters who recently moved. In these metros, an average of 21.75% moved into their current homes in 2019 or later. Across the 50 largest metros, an average of 28.97% of homeowners and renters moved into their current place in 2019 or later.

Top 10 metros where the largest share of homeowners and renters moved in 2019 or later:

Austin, TX Dallas Las Vegas Denver Orlando, FL Phoenix Houston Jacksonville, FL Nashville, TN Salt Lake City

Top 10 metros where the smallest share of homeowners and renters moved in 2019 or later:

Pittsburgh, PA Buffalo, NY New York Detroit Hartford, CT Providence, RI Philadelphia New Orleans Riverside, CA St. Louis

Full rankings: Share of homeowners and renters who moved in 2019 or later by metro

Why renters tend to move more than homeowners

As the study shows, a larger share of recent movers are renters than homeowners. But why?

According to LendingTree's findings, one short-term reason is that owning a house is typically much more expensive than renting one. This can give renters more freedom to leave their homes, as they don’t need to spend as much time saving for homebuying costs like a down payment or mortgage fees.

Renters also don’t have to deal with the often costly and potentially time-consuming hassle of selling a home. Instead, they can more easily pack up and move once their lease expires. But, homeowners who live in one place long enough to pay off their mortgages—or who otherwise end up without one—typically spend less on housing costs than renters.

This isn’t to say that moving is necessarily cheap and easy for renters, or that homeowners never have financially sound reasons to leave their current houses. On the contrary, moving can be expensive regardless of one’s homeowner status. Similarly, renters and owners may find themselves forced out of their current homes, even if they’d prefer to keep them.

To read the full report, including more data, charts, and methodology, click here.