U.S. Delinquency Rate Ticked Up in November

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), has released the following “First Look” at November 2023 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

  • The national delinquency rate edged higher to 3.39% in November—down 10 basis points (BPS) from the same time last year—but remains 64 BPS below pre-pandemic levels.

Key Findings:

  • While delinquencies remain low overall, the rate among FHA loans is now at a 9-year high (excluding the immediate aftermath of the pandemic) and will be worth watching closely in 2024.
  • Early-stage delinquencies among VA loans hit their highest non-pandemic levels since 2009, as rising interest rates have begun to impact performance among recently originated loans.
  • GSE mortgages have been more resilient, with early-stage delinquencies holding stronger and overall delinquency rates less than half the national average at 1.51%.
  • Serious delinquencies (90+ days past due) rose to 459K but remain down 123K (-21%) from November 2022.
  • Foreclosure starts decreased by 12.2% in November to 29K, with active foreclosure inventory falling to 216K, some 23% and 24% below 2019 levels, respectively.
  • Prepayment activity fell again under continued pressure from seasonal homebuying patterns, along with the residual effects of 30-year rates climbing above 7.75% the month prior.

Data as of November 30, 2023:

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.39%

  • Month-over-month change: 3.95%
  • Year-over-year change: -2.88%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.41%

  • Month-over-month change: -0.40%
  • Year-over-year change: -8.18%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 29,000

  • Month-over-month change: -12.19%
  • Year-over-year change: 6.70%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.37%

  • Month-over-month change: -14.13%
  • Year-over-year change: -11.08%

Foreclosure sales: 6,500

  • Month-over-month change: 0.70%
  • Year-over-year change: 3.81%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due but not in foreclosure: ​1,804,000

  • Month-over-month change: 70,000
  • Year-over-year change: -24,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due but not in foreclosure: 459,000

  • Month-over-month change: 12,000
  • Year-over-year change: -123,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: ​216,000

  • Month-over-month change: -1,000
  • Year-over-year change: -16,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,020,000

  • Month-over-month change: 69,000
  • Year-over-year change: -39,000

Top Five States by Non-Current Percentage:

  1. Mississippi: 8.11%
  2. Louisiana: 7.75%
  3. Alabama: 5.78%
  4. Indiana: 5.24%
  5. Arkansas: 5.18%

Bottom Five States by Non-Current Percentage:

  1. California: 2.24%
  2. Idaho: 2.16%
  3. Washington: 2.07%
  4. Montana: 2.06%
  5. Colorado: 1.99%

Top Five States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage:

  1. Mississippi: 2.12%
  2. Louisiana: 1.87%
  3. Alabama: 1.46%
  4. Arkansas: 1.30%
  5. Georgia: 1.21%

Top Five States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current Percentage:

  1. Alaska: -14.58%
  2. Vermont: -13.06%
  3. Rhode Island: -11.55%
  4. North Dakota: -11.19%
  5. New Hampshire: -10.37%

Bottom Five States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current Percentage:

  1. Idaho: 7.26%
  2. Louisiana: 6.55%
  3. South Dakota: 5.33%
  4. Hawaii: 4.61%
  5. Texas: 2.48%

ICE Mortgage Monitor will not publish a report in January. The next ICE Mortgage Monitor will be published on February 5, 2024.

To read the full report, including more data, charts, and methodology, click here.

