U.S. Delinquency Rate Ticked Up in November

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), has released the following “First Look” at November 2023 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

The national delinquency rate edged higher to 3.39% in November—down 10 basis points (BPS) from the same time last year—but remains 64 BPS below pre-pandemic levels.

Key Findings:

While delinquencies remain low overall, the rate among FHA loans is now at a 9-year high (excluding the immediate aftermath of the pandemic) and will be worth watching closely in 2024.

Early-stage delinquencies among VA loans hit their highest non-pandemic levels since 2009, as rising interest rates have begun to impact performance among recently originated loans.

GSE mortgages have been more resilient, with early-stage delinquencies holding stronger and overall delinquency rates less than half the national average at 1.51%.

Serious delinquencies (90+ days past due) rose to 459K but remain down 123K (-21%) from November 2022.

Foreclosure starts decreased by 12.2% in November to 29K, with active foreclosure inventory falling to 216K, some 23% and 24% below 2019 levels, respectively.

Prepayment activity fell again under continued pressure from seasonal homebuying patterns, along with the residual effects of 30-year rates climbing above 7.75% the month prior.

Data as of November 30, 2023:

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.39%

Month-over-month change: 3.95%

Year-over-year change: -2.88%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.41%

Month-over-month change: -0.40%

Year-over-year change: -8.18%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 29,000

Month-over-month change: -12.19%

Year-over-year change: 6.70%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.37%

Month-over-month change: -14.13%

Year-over-year change: -11.08%

Foreclosure sales: 6,500

Month-over-month change: 0.70%

Year-over-year change: 3.81%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due but not in foreclosure: ​1,804,000

Month-over-month change: 70,000

Year-over-year change: -24,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due but not in foreclosure: 459,000

Month-over-month change: 12,000

Year-over-year change: -123,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: ​216,000

Month-over-month change: -1,000

Year-over-year change: -16,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,020,000

Month-over-month change: 69,000

Year-over-year change: -39,000

Top Five States by Non-Current Percentage:

Mississippi: 8.11% Louisiana: 7.75% Alabama: 5.78% Indiana: 5.24% Arkansas: 5.18%

Bottom Five States by Non-Current Percentage:

California: 2.24% Idaho: 2.16% Washington: 2.07% Montana: 2.06% Colorado: 1.99%

Top Five States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage:

Mississippi: 2.12% Louisiana: 1.87% Alabama: 1.46% Arkansas: 1.30% Georgia: 1.21%

Top Five States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current Percentage:

Alaska: -14.58% Vermont: -13.06% Rhode Island: -11.55% North Dakota: -11.19% New Hampshire: -10.37%

Bottom Five States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current Percentage:

Idaho: 7.26% Louisiana: 6.55% South Dakota: 5.33% Hawaii: 4.61% Texas: 2.48%

ICE Mortgage Monitor will not publish a report in January. The next ICE Mortgage Monitor will be published on February 5, 2024.

To read the full report, including more data, charts, and methodology, click here.