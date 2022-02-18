GSEs Recognize the Nation’s Top Servicers

Both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the government-sponsored enterprises) have selected a number of the nation’s top mortgage servicers and have acknowledged them for their performance and operational success.
Fannie Mae announced its 2021 Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards (STAR) Program results, which honored 29 mortgage servicers for competency, capacity, and overall performance.
Among those recognized as 2021 STAR Program recipients:
General Servicing
Bank of America
Broker Solutions Inc. d/b/a New American Funding
Freedom Mortgage
PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
Solution Delivery
Associated Banc-Corp
Gateway First Bank
Guild Mortgage Company LLC
Home Point Financial Corporation
Regions Financial Corporation
Rocket Mortgage LLC
RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation
Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC
U.S. Bancorp
Timeline Management
Community Loan Servicing
Mr. Cooper
General Servicing and Solution Delivery
Caliber Home Loans Inc.
Colonial Savings FA
Computershare Limited (SLS)
Fidelity Bank, National Association
Fifth Third Bancorp
JPMorgan Chase & Company
M&T Bank Corporation
PennyMac Corporation
Planet Home Lending
Provident Funding Associates LP
Truist Bank
General Servicing and Timeline ManagementWells Fargo & Company
LoanCare LLC
General Servicing, Solution Delivery, and Timeline Management Recognition
PHH Mortgage Corporation
"We're proud of the 2021 STAR Program recipients, and their dedicated efforts to support and facilitate equitable and sustainable access to homeownership," said Cyndi Danko, SVP and Single-Family Chief Credit Officer for Fannie Mae. "Whether helping homeowners emerge from forbearance or providing the resources needed to refinance their loan, these 2021 STAR Program recipients demonstrated their commitment to improving the homeownership journey."
For the past decade, the STAR Program has provided consistent, specific, and measurable feedback to servicers; aligned servicer performance with Fannie Mae's business goals; and promoted servicing knowledge and excellence across the housing industry. The program's participants are evaluated annually across three categories: general servicing, solution delivery, and timeline management through the Servicer Capability Framework and STAR Performance Scorecard.
In addition to the STAR Program recipients, Freddie Mac announced the nine winners of its 2021 Servicer Honors and Rewards Program (SHARP), which recognizes servicers for quality, risk management, and sustaining homeownership resulting in superior portfolio performance.
SHARP is a rewards program based on a Servicer’s Servicer Success Scorecard ranking. Servicers that have more than 20,000 Freddie Mac master-serviced loans are automatically enrolled in SHARP, which provides performance incentives through rewards and recognition.
The SHARP winners represent outstanding customer service and positive efforts to prevent and alleviate loan delinquencies.
SHARP award winners for 2021 include:
Clients servicing 200,000 or more Freddie Mac mortgages
Gold: PHH Mortgage Corporation
Silver: Bank of America
Bronze: New Residential Mortgage LLC
Clients servicing between 75,000 and 199,999 Freddie Mac mortgages
Gold: Guaranteed Rate Inc.
Silver: Freedom Mortgage Corporation
Bronze: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC
Clients servicing between 20,000 and 74,999 Freddie Mac mortgages
Gold: Union Savings Bank
Silver: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
Bronze: First Federal Bank
"Our servicers remain committed to assisting families so they can remain in their homes while they are still wrestling with the effects of the global pandemic,” said Bill Maguire, Freddie Mac’s VP of Single-Family Servicing Portfolio Performance. “Last year, 317,000 homeowners with a Freddie Mac mortgage received a forbearance, payment deferral, or other relief option from our Servicers. I’d also like to extend a special thanks to the subservicers who assist with portfolio management for many of these award winners.”