GSEs Recognize the Nation’s Top Servicers

Both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the government-sponsored enterprises) have selected a number of the nation’s top mortgage servicers and have acknowledged them for their performance and operational success.

Fannie Mae announced its 2021 Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards (STAR) Program results, which honored 29 mortgage servicers for competency, capacity, and overall performance.

Among those recognized as 2021 STAR Program recipients:

General Servicing

Bank of America

Broker Solutions Inc. d/b/a New American Funding

Freedom Mortgage

PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Solution Delivery

Associated Banc-Corp

Gateway First Bank

Guild Mortgage Company LLC

Home Point Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation

Rocket Mortgage LLC

RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation

Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC

U.S. Bancorp

Timeline Management

Community Loan Servicing

Mr. Cooper

General Servicing and Solution Delivery

Caliber Home Loans Inc.

Colonial Savings FA

Computershare Limited (SLS)

Fidelity Bank, National Association

Fifth Third Bancorp

JPMorgan Chase & Company

M&T Bank Corporation

PennyMac Corporation

Planet Home Lending

Provident Funding Associates LP

Truist Bank

General Servicing and Timeline ManagementWells Fargo & Company

LoanCare LLC

General Servicing, Solution Delivery, and Timeline Management Recognition

PHH Mortgage Corporation

"We're proud of the 2021 STAR Program recipients, and their dedicated efforts to support and facilitate equitable and sustainable access to homeownership," said Cyndi Danko, SVP and Single-Family Chief Credit Officer for Fannie Mae. "Whether helping homeowners emerge from forbearance or providing the resources needed to refinance their loan, these 2021 STAR Program recipients demonstrated their commitment to improving the homeownership journey."

For the past decade, the STAR Program has provided consistent, specific, and measurable feedback to servicers; aligned servicer performance with Fannie Mae's business goals; and promoted servicing knowledge and excellence across the housing industry. The program's participants are evaluated annually across three categories: general servicing, solution delivery, and timeline management through the Servicer Capability Framework and STAR Performance Scorecard.

In addition to the STAR Program recipients, Freddie Mac announced the nine winners of its 2021 Servicer Honors and Rewards Program (SHARP), which recognizes servicers for quality, risk management, and sustaining homeownership resulting in superior portfolio performance.

SHARP is a rewards program based on a Servicer’s Servicer Success Scorecard ranking. Servicers that have more than 20,000 Freddie Mac master-serviced loans are automatically enrolled in SHARP, which provides performance incentives through rewards and recognition.

The SHARP winners represent outstanding customer service and positive efforts to prevent and alleviate loan delinquencies.

SHARP award winners for 2021 include:

Clients servicing 200,000 or more Freddie Mac mortgages

Gold: PHH Mortgage Corporation

Silver: Bank of America

Bronze: New Residential Mortgage LLC

Clients servicing between 75,000 and 199,999 Freddie Mac mortgages

Gold: Guaranteed Rate Inc.

Silver: Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Bronze: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC

Clients servicing between 20,000 and 74,999 Freddie Mac mortgages

Gold: Union Savings Bank

Silver: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC

Bronze: First Federal Bank

"Our servicers remain committed to assisting families so they can remain in their homes while they are still wrestling with the effects of the global pandemic,” said Bill Maguire, Freddie Mac’s VP of Single-Family Servicing Portfolio Performance. “Last year, 317,000 homeowners with a Freddie Mac mortgage received a forbearance, payment deferral, or other relief option from our Servicers. I’d also like to extend a special thanks to the subservicers who assist with portfolio management for many of these award winners.”