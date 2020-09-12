Home / Daily Dose / Five Star Virtual Conference Honors Military, Showcases Exclusive Training
Print This Post Print This Post

Five Star Virtual Conference Honors Military, Showcases Exclusive Training

in Daily Dose, Featured, News, Servicing 11 hours ago 74 Views

FSC2020_Logo_300x200The first ever Five Star Virtual Conference kicks off Monday morning, featuring a packed online lineup of panels, networking, and education. For more on the panel lineups, see our previous coverage or check out the full online agenda. Beyond the core programming, however, Five Star Conference has several other noteworthy attractions that attendees should add to their calendar.

Monday morning will include a presentation entitled "Operation Homefront: Serving America's Military Families." Continuing an annual tradition carried over from the live version of the Five Star Conference, the Operation Homefront segment is a celebration of our nation's military servicemembers. During the ceremony, Operation Homefront's Brigadier Gen. John I. Pray III will be joined by representatives from Auction.com and the Veterans Financial Services Advisory Council in a virtual presentation honoring our nation’s heroes.

Monday will also showcase the awarding of Five Star's annual Lifetime Achievement Award. Five Star will honor an experienced mortgage industry professional who has made a positive impact over the course of their career and remains committed to helping build and strengthen the American system of homeownership. Last year's recipient was Tony Ebers, COO of Mr. Cooper. Who will receive the honor this year? Five Star attendees will find out Monday afternoon, and the recipient will also be honored in the October edition of DS News.

The Fifth Annual Dakota Asset Services (DAS) Network Summit will also unfold across both Monday and Tuesday's virtual conference programming. The DAS Network Summit brings together invited members of the DAS network to gain knowledge and critical business insights from industry leaders. DAS executives will lead discussions on topics such as the state of the industry, best practices for residential agents and brokers, and network responsibilities.

Stay tuned to DS News Monday and Tuesday for our full coverage of the Five Star Virtual Conference, as well as the latest industry news you've come to expect.

Tagged with:

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Managing Editor at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 16 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@theMReport.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Record-High MBS Issuances in August

According to a recent announcement from researchers at Ginnie Mae, a wholly owned government corporation ...

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.