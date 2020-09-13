Consolidated Analytics Announces 118% Growth

Consolidated Analytics, an end-to-end provider of mortgage solutions, announced that it has been named to INC Magazine’s list of fastest-growing private companies for the second consecutive year. The Inc. 5000 list represents the most successful and fastest-growing companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Consolidated Analytics ranks at No. 3230 out of 5000 private companies on the list: a significant advancement in growth since its 2019 list ranking at No. 4487.

In 2019, Consolidated Analytics earned its place on the Inc. 5000 list with its three-year revenue growth of 61%. In 2020, Consolidated Analytics nearly doubled its three-year growth rate to 118%. Since 2019, Consolidated Analytics added to its mortgage business process outsourcing (BPS) service offerings, improved its technology and automation capabilities, and customized solutions to meet COVID-specific challenges facing its mortgage industry clients. Consolidated Analytics also doubled the size of its team. It now has more than 300 employees and continues to recruit thoughtful, highly skilled, and innovative industry experts.

“We are honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for the second year in a row,” said Chief Executive Officer, Arvin Wijay. “Our employees earned this recognition. They are relentless in their hard work and have an unwavering dedication to helping our financial services and mortgage banking clients perform optimally and thrive in even the most uncertain market conditions.”

According to INC, companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 are very competitive within their markets. The progress Consolidated Analytics made in the financial services market since inception reinforces this point. In its early days as a start-up, Consolidated Analytics provided mortgage institutions with property valuation solutions. The company has since expanded its service offering to include due diligence, consulting & advisory, and business process services (BPS) covering loan origination fulfillment, component servicing, and post-foreclosure real estate asset management.

Brian Gehl, the founder of Consolidated Analytics who now serves as President, said “I have watched Consolidated Analytics grow from day one, and the transformation is truly incredible. It goes to show that when you plant a seed and nurture it, it will produce a strong, healthy, and vibrant presence that you get to admire every day.”

INC magazine touted that the 2020 Inc. 5000 list in its entirety shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” said Inc. Editor-in-Chief, Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

Consolidated Analytics is listed in the category of financial services and its profile can be found here. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found here.