Sagent Taps Former Mr. Cooper President for Executive Chair Role

Fintech software company Sagent has appointed Chris Marshall as its new Executive Chairman. In this role, Marshall will work closely with Sagent’s executive team to deliver the $13 trillion mortgage servicing industry’s first and only cloud-native software platform in 2024.

Marshall first joined Sagent’s Board of Directors in 2022 as part of a multi-year agreement with Mr. Cooper Group. As Executive Chair, Marshall will oversee strategy to deliver on Sagent’s vision for the future of mortgage servicing.

“Mortgage servicing is the last and toughest mile of mortgage industry modernization, and Sagent’s technology, team, and industry expertise make it the best software partner for America’s servicers,” said Marshall. “Sagent’s new platform will streamline processes and dramatically lower operating costs for servicers, while significantly improving customer experience.”

Marshall had been Vice Chair and President of Mr. Cooper, announced his intent to retire last year, and will transition out of his role leading Mr. Cooper’s businesses at the end of January. He will continue to lead efforts to raise capital for Mr. Cooper’s first MSR fund, while shifting his focus to Sagent and the success of its customers. During his time with Mr. Cooper, Marshall led several initiatives to strengthen the company’s balance sheet, accelerate growth, and improve efficiencies across the company.

“With his extensive experience and proven track record of success, Chris will keep Sagent in the lead on innovating the lending and homeownership experience for America’s top mortgage players,” said Sagent CEO Dan Sogorka. “With Chris’ leadership, Sagent will enable servicers to realize their vision of a single data and user experience across their entire operations.”

Before the close of 2024, Sagent extended its partnership with Click n’ Close for five years, to continue powering its entire enterprise mortgage servicing ecosystem with Sagent’s suite of cloud-based platforms, including LoanServ (system of record), TEMPO (default management), and CARE (homeowner experience).

“Sagent loves working with customers like Click n’ Close because they do specialty lending that requires custom use cases across core, default, and consumer servicing,” said Sogorka. “Sagent’s DNA is to enable teams like Click n’ Close to configure our platforms their way. We benefit from building flexibility needed for their use cases, and they benefit by making Sagent platforms their own.”

With more than $2 trillion in outstanding mortgage balances on its platforms, Sagent features enterprise, default, and consumer mortgage servicing platforms synced by real-time data.

“Our Click n’ Close team specializes in some of the most complex loan programs and borrower journeys, including Section 184, Smartbuy suite of down payment assistance and 2/1 buydowns, and Sagent’s open-API, easily configurable platforms help our team members provide intelligent advice tailored to each borrower to meet any need they have during good or challenging times. Sagent also enables Click ‘n Close customers to self-serve from any device, any time,” said John Bargas, Executive Managing Director of Servicing at Click n’ Close.