Sagent Extends Partnership With Click n’ Close

Sagent has extended its partnership with Click n’ Close for five years, to continue powering its entire enterprise mortgage servicing ecosystem with Sagent’s suite of cloud-based platforms, including LoanServ (system of record), TEMPO (default management), and CARE (homeowner experience).

“Sagent loves working with customers like Click n’ Close because they do specialty lending that requires custom use cases across core, default and consumer servicing,” said Dan Sogorka, CEO of Sagent. “Sagent’s DNA is to enable teams like Click n’ Close to configure our platforms their way. We benefit from building flexibility needed for their use cases, and they benefit by making Sagent platforms their own.”

With more than $2 trillion in outstanding mortgage balances on its platforms, Sagent features enterprise, default, and consumer mortgage servicing platforms synced by real-time data.

“Our Click n’ Close team specializes in some of the most complex loan programs and borrower journeys, including Section 184, Smartbuy suite of down payment assistance and 2/1 buydowns, and Sagent’s open-API, easily configurable platforms help our team members provide intelligent advice tailored to each borrower to meet any need they have during good or challenging times. Sagent also enables Click ‘n Close customers to self-serve from any device, any time,” said John Bargas, Executive Managing Director of Servicing at Click n’ Close.

1st Tribal Lending, a DBA of Click n’ Close, serves thousands of tribal members as America’s leading HUD Section 184 lender. In addition, Click n’ Close has emerged as one of the leading providers of down payment assistance (DPA) through its proprietary SmartBuy suite of loan products, which offer both forgivable and repayable DPA and can be combined with 2/1 buydowns. With Sagent’s help, Click n’ Close has streamlined every aspect of these complex mortgage lifecycles: from onboarding and real-time payments to disbursements, cash flow visualization and secondary market reporting.

“This is a partnership model we’re proud of and grateful for, and it’s one we take very seriously,” added Bargas. “Cheers to Sagent and Click n’ Close innovating together for five more years.”

This is the latest in a series of Sagent moves to transform the homeowner experience for financial organizations servicing millions of consumers with trillions in mortgage balances.

After the opening of its non-U.S. headquarters in Chennai, India to support the company’s newly incorporated software engineering team resulting from its 2022 partnership deal with Mr. Cooper, Sagent announced a series of partnerships.

Sagent recently announced a seven-year partnership extension with American Savings Bank (ASB) to continue powering its mortgage servicing ecosystem, as well as a six-year partnership extension with The Central Trust Bank to accelerate its growth with scalable mortgage servicing technology.