Cenlar Adds Thomas Donatacci as SVP and Investor Relations Officer

Ewing, New Jersey-based mortgage loan subservicer Cenlar FSB has named Thomas Donatacci as its new SVP and Investor Relations Officer.

A well-known leader in the mortgage sector, Donatacci has extensive experience in servicing transactions and subservicing, due diligence, as well as mergers and acquisitions. In his new role with the company, he will be responsible for strengthening relationships with Cenlar’s stakeholders–primarily agency investors, shareholders, clients, and rating agencies.

“Tom brings invaluable industry insights to Cenlar in addition to a solid track record of delivering results,” said Cenlar CEO and President Jim Daras. “Having such deep knowledge of the industry and building relationships, I am confident that Tom will further strengthen our market presence, as well as inform all stakeholders of our strategic vision and improvements to the company as we’re striving every day to be the very best partner to our clients and their homeowners.”

Prior to joining Cenlar, Donatacci was EVP of Business Development for The Money Source Inc., and was also Chief of Staff at Impac Holdings Inc., EVP of Special Servicing at Selene Finance, and EVP of Clayton Holdings, LLC.

“I am excited to be joining Cenlar, the leading subservicer in our industry, at this point in the evolution of the company and my own career,” Donatacci said.

Earlier this month, Cenlar promoted two in the company’s Wholesale Bank Division, including Keith Austin to the role of Director of Asset Management and Valuation Services, and Tristan Watson to the role of Director of Subservicing Pricing.

Just last month, Cenlar also announced that Michael Biddle joined the company in the new role of Chief Data Scientist, responsible for the company’s recently-launched Mortgage Information Factory, an effort that will focus on leveraging the company’s data and turning that into actionable information and insight for its own operations, as well as clients and their homeowners.