Allison Batts Tapped to Lead Client Management at Cenlar

Allison Batts, VP of Executive Client Management, Cenlar FSB

Ewing, New Jersey-based mortgage loan subservicer Cenlar FSB has named Allison Batts as new VP of Executive Client Management.

A transformational leader with a passion for innovation, process reengineering, and devising strategies to accelerate growth, as VP of Executive Client Management, Batts will be responsible for collaborating with the client management team to improve and enhance the delivery of Cenlar’s services to meet the needs of its client base.

“Allison has an extensive track record of leading organizations and creating solutions to help better manage relationships with external stakeholders,” said Cenlar SVP of Client Relationship Management Matt Detwiler. “She will be an invaluable asset to Cenlar in identifying and resolving challenges that will strengthen our relationships with clients and enhance their experience.”

Prior to joining Cenlar, Allison held multiple roles at Mr. Cooper, most recently as Managing VP of Client Delivery. She also held various roles at HSBC Finance, North America, including VP of Operations and Governance in the Corporate Affairs North America division of the bank.

“I look forward to partnering with the client management team and leveraging my expertise to develop processes and procedures for managing Cenlar client relationships,” said Batts.

The addition of Batts comes on the heels of Cenlar’s appointment of David C. Schneider as new EVP and CFO, responsible for all financial planning, treasury activities, taxes, insurance, real estate and property management, and vendor relationships. Schneider will direct the financial reporting required of auditors, regulators, and rating agencies, and work closely with the company’s Enterprise Project Management Office, as a key part of the senior management team working with the Board of Directors in guiding the strategic direction of the company including mergers and acquisitions, and capital and financing efforts.

Cenlar also recently named Thomas Donatacci SVP and Investor Relations Officer, responsible for strengthening relationships with Cenlar’s stakeholders–primarily agency investors, shareholders, clients, and rating agencies.

