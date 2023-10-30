Cenlar Promotes David Schneider to President

Ewing, New Jersey-based mortgage loan subservicer Cenlar FSB has appointed David Schneider President of the company, leaving his most recent role as Cenlar’s CFO.

John Mezzasalma–previously Cenlar’s SVP of Finance–has been named acting CFO, and D. James “Jim” Daras will continue to serve as Cenlar’s CEO.

Cenlar currently services loans in 50 states and its U.S. territories.

“I want to congratulate both David and John,” said Daras. “David is an accomplished and highly regarded mortgage banking executive with deep financial and mortgage servicing expertise, and John is a proven financial executive with more than 17 years of experience in corporate and operational accounting, audit, internal controls, taxes, and finance. These moves are simply another acknowledgement of the importance of elevating expertise and strength from within our organization.”

Schneider manages Cenlar’s Banking, Financial, Client Management, Core Operations, Default Operations, Borrower Operations, Transfer Operations and Project Management businesses.

Prior to joining Cenlar as CFO this year, Schneider served in executive leadership positions for three mortgage companies, two of which are backed by major private equity firms—President of CitiMortgage, President of WaMu Home Loans, CEO of Lone Star-backed Vericrest, President of Ditech, and CEO of Blackstone-backed Stearns Lending, as well as head of JPMorgan's National Servicing and Default Operations.

Mezzasalma joined Cenlar in 2015 as VP and Chief Accounting Officer, and was promoted to SVP three years ago. Prior to Cenlar, he was a Senior Manager with KPMG. As acting CFO, John will work closely with Schneider and Daras to lead Cenlar's financial team.

Cenlar recently named Tom Byrne as the company’s new VP of Quality Control. Byrne brings more than 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry to the role, with the last 13 concentrated in quality control (QC) and risk management. In this newly created Cenlar position, Byrne will be responsible for leading both the internal QC team, and outsourced vendors, establishing actionable business and team objectives that will drive execution of the quality control program.