Cenlar Names Tom Byrne VP of Quality Control

Ewing, New Jersey-based mortgage loan subservicer Cenlar FSB has appointed Tom Byrne as the company’s new VP of Quality Control.

Byrne brings more than 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry to the role, with the last 13 concentrated in quality control (QC) and risk management. In this newly created Cenlar position, Byrne will be responsible for leading both the internal QC team, and outsourced vendors, establishing actionable business and team objectives that will drive execution of the quality control program.

“A strong collaborative leader, with an extensive background in risk management and quality assurance, Tom is a valuable addition to the team,” said Cenlar SVP, Chief Control and Quality Officer Lynn Tarantino.

Before joining Cenlar, Byrne served as VP & Managing Director of Quality Assurance at Homebridge Financial Services. He was also Director of Quality Assurance and Credit Policy at Ocwen/Homeward Residential, as well as Director of Quality Assurance at GMAC ResCap (Ally Financial).

“I look forward to effectively guiding the quality control staff while further building on our robust enterprise-wide operational quality control program that adheres to and aligns with agency requirements and standards, and collaborating with Cenlar’s business units to ensure the adequacy of the company’s internal controls, processes and procedures,” said Byrne.

Byrne’s addition is the latest move by Cenlar to bolster its staff, after recently having added five Directors and promoting two leaders. Cenlar has named the following as new Directors: S. Courtney Collier-Beyer to Director of HR Compliance and Employee Relations; Ajanta Jain to Director of Information Security, Cyber GRC; William Keller to Director of Financial Planning & Analysis; Austin Stoop to Director of Enterprise Risk Management; and Terry Webb to Director of Information Technology. Cenlar has also announced the promotion of Jacob Foerter to Director of Financial Planning & Analysis; Andrea Leisten to Director of Corporate Education; and Laura Ann Pontelandolfo to Director, Assistant General Counsel.

In June, David C. Schneider joined Cenlar as EVP and CFO, responsible for all financial planning, treasury activities, taxes, insurance, real estate and property management, and vendor relationships. Schneider will also direct the company’s financial reporting required of auditors, regulators, and rating agencies.