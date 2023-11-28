Cenlar Appoints Two New Execs

Ewing, New Jersey-based mortgage subservicer Cenlar FSB has named Jay Hackney VP of Transfer Operations, and has promoted Allyson Kiesel to the role of VP of Issues and Enterprise Change Management.

“I want to congratulate both Jay and Allyson,” said Cenlar Chief Administrative Officer Glen Vilim. “They are both valuable team members with proven track records in their respective fields who are also committed to delivering the very best service to our clients and their homeowners.”

With two decades in the mortgage industry, Hackney is a seasoned operations manager and strategic leader. In his new role as VP of Transfer Operations, Jay will lead a team dedicated to loan boarding experiences for clients and their homeowners.

In his previous roles at Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Hackney’s impact was transformative. Serving as VP at both companies, he not only navigated complex regulatory landscapes, but also achieved operational efficiencies and improved key metrics. Hackney is recognized for his motivational leadership style and commitment to team development. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Arizona State University,

Kiesel, who has been in the financial services industry for more than a decade, is responsible for the Issues Management process from root cause analysis through remediation and for the management of Cenlar’s Change Management team, as well as the build of the Enterprise Change Management program.

She joined Cenlar in 2016 as a Risk Manager. Allyson is an attorney who has represented clients in foreclosure, REO and title actions before coming to Cenlar.

Kiesel holds a JD from Western Michigan University Law School, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Drexel University. She is a Certified Change Practitioner, and a licensed attorney in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Cenlar recently made a number of changes to its C-Suite, having appointed David Schneider President of the company, leaving his most recent role as Cenlar’s CFO. John Mezzasalma–previously Cenlar’s SVP of Finance–was named acting CFO, and D. James “Jim” Daras will continue to serve as Cenlar’s CEO.

The company also recently named Tom Byrne as the company’s new VP of Quality Control, bringing more than 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry to the role, with the last 13 concentrated in quality control (QC) and risk management. In this newly created Cenlar position, Byrne will be responsible for leading both the internal QC team, and outsourced vendors, establishing actionable business and team objectives that will drive execution of the quality control program.