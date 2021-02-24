Diaz Anselmo Lindberg Names New Managing Attorneys 

As Diaz Anselmo Lindberg, P.A. continues to provide clients the best possible multistate representation, the firm has implemented strategic promotions of some of its best talent.

Richard Cohn is expanding his role to Managing Attorney for Multistate Default and will work in tandem with the Firm’s Operations Director in the multistate default practice. Cohn has been practicing creditor rights for over 24 years. His fusion of knowledge in technology and default will provide the firm with strong practice leadership, according to a press release from the firm.

Chris Iaria is being promoted to serve as the Managing Attorney for Midwest Litigation and will work with the Firm’s Litigation Partner on Midwest contested and litigation issues. Iara has been with the Firm for 8 years and has been practicing for 10 years. He has the focus and experience that will assure the best possible client representation, the firm said.

Bryan Hughes is expanding his role to include being the Managing Attorney of Midwest Default. Hughes will be the Midwest arm of the default team, working closely with Cohn. Hughes joined the firm in 2012 and has been intimately involved in all court operations as well as leading the evictions practice. His expertise and leadership will position the firm’s foreclosure operations for success.

Nisha Parikh is expanding her role to include being the Managing Attorney of Bankruptcy and will have management oversight of the Firm’s Multistate bankruptcy practice. Parikh has been with the firm for seven years and has been practicing for more than 11 years.

Michael Anselmo is expanding his role in the firm to being Managing Attorney of Real Estate. Mike will be overseeing all aspects of the real estate practice in all states within the firm. Anselmo has been a member of the firm for eight years and has been working with Anselmo in managing the real estate practice.