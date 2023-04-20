Mortgage Compliance Expert Michael S. Waldron Becomes Executive Advisor to Five Star Institute

The Five Star Institute, a national trade association supporting the U.S. residential mortgage and real estate market, announced today that veteran regulatory compliance expert Michael S. Waldron is partnering with the Five Star Institute (FSI) in the role of Executive Advisor. Waldron will also serve as an advisor for the Editorial Advisory Board for MortgagePoint magazine, an industry trade publication covering the U.S. residential mortgage and housing industries and successor to Five Star’s long-running DS News and MReport magazines.

In 2022, Waldron founded Compliability Solutions LLC, an advisory services and staffing firm that helps companies in real estate finance create and optimize compliance strategies. He provides strategic direction to management teams on legal and compliance issues, trusted advice on corporate governance matters, and cost-effective risk mitigation structures that support the mission and growth of its clients.

“We are excited to have Michael partner with FSI as Executive Advisor,” said Jonathan Hughes, President of Five Star Global, the parent company of The Five Star Institute. “In this capacity, we look forward to utilizing Michael’s keen insight and deep knowledge of the industry, which will serve to expand our resources and knowledge base to our many readers and members.”

Compliability Solutions also became the latest Associate Member of Five Star’s Legal League, a professional association of U.S. financial services law firms. Waldron’s duties will include driving value and benefit to Legal League membership and programming, as well as other strategic initiatives.

“I look forward to working with FSI and the Legal League to develop creative solutions to issues such as consumer education, loss mitigation, and supporting sustainable homeownership,” Waldron said.

Prior to founding Compliability Solutions, Waldron served as SVP at Mr. Cooper, where he helped structure and lead the integration of a specialty servicing platform acquired by the company. Before that, he served as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Bayview/Community Loan Servicing for nearly a decade and as a partner and Mortgage Banking Practice Leader at Ballard Spahr LLP. He is a frequent author, speaker, and contributor to publications on industry matters.

“I am proud to be able to use my industry experience in law and compliance to advance Five Star’s mission in my new capacity at Compliability Solutions,” Waldon said. “I also look forward to working with existing members, leaders, and industry stakeholders to expand the Legal League membership to strengthen our industry and enhance how we collaborate to navigate challenges.”

Based in Dallas, Texas, the Five Star Institute (FSI) is a national trade association supporting the U.S. residential mortgage and real estate market, through membership groups, publishing, conferences, education services, and strategic events. FSI advocates on behalf of and for industry stakeholders on policy matters and interests established to protect, preserve, and promote homeownership.