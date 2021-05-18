Woman-Owned Consultancy Service Aims to be Trusted Advisor

A freshly launched woman-owned consultancy aims to be the mortgage industry’s trusted advisor, says founder Courtney Thompson, who has started a consultancy, Consigliera, to advise clients on both regulatory readiness and digital transformation at a time the default consumer needs it the most.

“It is not enough to just follow the letter of the law,” Thompson said, “to really help the consumer we must be masters of our data, our processes, and make the effort to focus on better ways to connect in this digital age.”

As an industry leader in high-risk regulatory management, servicing operations, and human-first strategies, Courtney established Consigliera to help the industry reframe its people, processes, and technologies in ways where it can be confident that the myriad of evolving rules are properly implemented, with razor-tight auditable policies, procedures and processes, and clear and concise outreach to the nearly 1.7 million consumers in need.

Courtney most recently served as SVP of Flagstar Bank’s best-in-class default mortgage operation where she recently led the team in launching a first-to-industry digital loss mitigation application experience and remote online notarization experience for COVID-related loss mitigation. “While we will miss Courtney’s enthusiasm and commitment to Flagstar default servicing, we are supportive of her new endeavor, and look forward to being a client and watching her efforts to transform how the industry navigates mortgage servicing through these next few years,” says Lee Smith, EVP and President of Mortgage at Flagstar Bank.