Homespire Mortgage Adds VP Scott Valletti

Homespire Mortgage (HMC), residential mortgage lenders, announced Scott Valletti as VP of Mortgage Servicing, to lead and advance its loan servicing program. Prompted by recent industry shifts and significant increases in new purchase loan volume, Homespire is growing its loan servicing capabilities to further support its borrowers’ needs, providing affordable loan options now across 36 states.

An industry veteran, Valletti brings more than 20 years of loan servicing and compliance experience to Homespire. In his new role, Valletti will be leading Homespire’s Loan Servicing Division, supporting efforts to establish the company’s sub-servicer relationships and positioning Homespire Mortgage for continued growth and expansion across the industry.

“Homespire is a premier mortgage lender committed to supporting both its customers and employees, and a company that I am proud to be a part of,” said Valletti. “I am excited to help lead this new division. With loan volumes projected to continue rising above historic levels and the ongoing impact of the pandemic on the industry and markets, our company will deliver an important, enhanced service to our valued clients.”

“Keeping pace with Homespire's rapid growth as well as that of the industry, our goal is to always provide our customers with the highest level of service and expertise,” said Michael Rappaport, president of Homespire Mortgage. “As a dedicated mortgage servicing professional, Scott offers both and we are very pleased to have him as part of the Homespire team leading our new servicing initiative.”