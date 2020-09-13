Home / Headlines / Homespire Mortgage Adds VP Scott Valletti
Print This Post Print This Post

Homespire Mortgage Adds VP Scott Valletti

in Headlines 4 hours ago 26 Views

Homespire Mortgage (HMC), residential mortgage lenders, announced Scott Valletti as VP of Mortgage Servicing, to lead and advance its loan servicing program. Prompted by recent industry shifts and significant increases in new purchase loan volume, Homespire is growing its loan servicing capabilities to further support its borrowers’ needs, providing affordable loan options now across 36 states.

An industry veteran, Valletti brings more than 20 years of loan servicing and compliance experience to Homespire. In his new role, Valletti will be leading Homespire’s Loan Servicing Division, supporting efforts to establish the company’s sub-servicer relationships and positioning Homespire Mortgage for continued growth and expansion across the industry.

Homespire is a premier mortgage lender committed to supporting both its customers and employees, and a company that I am proud to be a part of,” said Valletti. “I am excited to help lead this new division. With loan volumes projected to continue rising above historic levels and the ongoing impact of the pandemic on the industry and markets, our company will deliver an important, enhanced service to our valued clients.”

“Keeping pace with Homespire's rapid growth as well as that of the industry, our goal is to always provide our customers with the highest level of service and expertise,” said Michael Rappaport, president of Homespire Mortgage. “As a dedicated mortgage servicing professional, Scott offers both and we are very pleased to have him as part of the Homespire team leading our new servicing initiative.”

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Industry Pulse: Compliance Technology Advancements and New Office Expansions

One company announced the addition of a "cutting-edge" compliance module, while a title company adds a new Chicago location in order to "support clients closer to home."

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.