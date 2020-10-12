CFPB Announces Advisory Committee Members

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Kathleen L. Kraninger has announced the appointment of members to the Consumer Advisory Board (CAB), Community Bank Advisory Council (CBAC), Credit Union Advisory Council (CUAC), and Academic Research Council (ARC). These experts advise Bureau leadership on a broad range of consumer financial issues and emerging market trends.

In spring 2019, Director Kraninger announced a series of enhancements to the Bureau’s advisory committee charters, including: expanding the focus of the meetings to cover broad policy matters; increasing the frequency of in-person meetings from two times a year to three times a year for the CAB, CBAC, and CUAC; elevating the ARC to a Director-level advisory committee and increasing its meeting frequency; and increasing term lengths from one year to two years, among other enhancements.

The CAB is mandated by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act to advise and consult with the Bureau’s Director on a variety of consumer financial issues. The Bureau also created three additional discretionary councils: the CBAC, CUAC, and ARC. The CBAC and CUAC advise and consult with the Bureau on consumer financial issues related to community banks and credit unions. The ARC advises the Bureau on its strategic research planning process and research agenda and provides feedback on research methodologies, data collection strategies, and methods of analysis, including methodologies and strategies for quantifying the costs and benefits of regulatory actions.

The following members will serve on each of their respective committees:

Consumer Advisory Board (CAB)

Chair of the CAB - Eric Kaplan, Director – Housing Finance Program, Milken Institute (Washington, DC)

Joaquin Altoro, CEO, Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority (Madison, WI)

Nikitra Bailey, EVP, Center for Responsible Lending (Durham, NC)

Lorray Brown, Attorney/Consumer Law Attorney, Co-Director, Michigan Poverty Law Program (Ypsilanti, MI)

Nadine Cohen, Managing Attorney, Greater Boston Legal Services (Boston, MA)

David Ehrich, Executive Director, AIR – Alliance for Innovation Regulation (Washington, DC)

Mae Watson Grote, Founder and CEO, The Financial Clinic (Brooklyn, NY)

Tim Lampkin, CEO, Higher Purpose Co. (Clarksdale, MS)

Leigh Phillips, President and CEO, EARN DBA SaverLife (San Francisco, CA)

Jean Setzfand, Senior Vice President, AARP (Washington, DC)

Rebecca Steele, President/CEO, National Foundation for Credit Counseling (Washington, DC)

Tim Welsh, Vice Chairman Consumer and Business Banking, U.S. Bank (Minneapolis, MN)

Community Bank Advisory Council (CBAC)

Chair of the CBAC – Valerie Quiett, SVP and Chief Legal Officer, Mechanics and Farmers (M&F) Bank (Durham, NC)

John Buhrmaster, President & CEO, First National Bank of Scotia (Scotia, NY)

Patrick Ervin, EVP, Independent Bank (Troy, MI)

Shan Hanes, President and CEO, Heartland Tri-State Bank (Elkhart, KS)

Ronette Hauser-Jones, Mortgage Division President, Great Plains Bank (Oklahoma City, OK)

Bruce Ocko, Senior VP Director of Mortgage & Consumer Lending, Bangor Savings Bank (Bangor, ME)

Kristina Schaefer, General Counsel & Chief Risk Officer, Fishback Financial Corporation/First Bank & Trust (Brookings, SD)

Brad Williamson, CEO & President, Islanders Bank (Friday Harbor, WA)

Credit Union Advisory Council (CUAC)

Chair of the CUAC - Racardo McLaughlin, VP Mortgage Originations/Operations, TwinStar Credit Union (Lacey, WA)

Monica Davis, Senior Vice President Risk management, Union Square Credit Union (Wichita Falls, TX)

Michelle Dwyer, President/CEO, Franklin First Federal Credit Union (Greenfield, MA)

Rick Durante, VP, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Government Affairs, Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union (Chadds Ford, PA)

Doe Gregersen, Vice President & General Counsel, Landmark Credit Union (New Berlin, WI)

Brian Holst, General Counsel, Elevations Credit Union (Boulder, CO)

Jose Iregui, Vice President of Loan Servicing and Collections, Langley Federal Credit Union (Newport News, VA)

Jeremiah Kossen, President & CEO, Town and Country Credit Union (Minot, ND)

Academic Research Council (ARC)